Ubisoft confirms departure of Assassin's Creed Hexe creative director

HQ

Ubisoft continues to shake up its organization, and it is now clear that the next person to be let go is Clint Hocking, creative director for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Hexe. This has been confirmed by a spokesperson for Ubisoft, who also emphasizes that development of Hexe will continue as usual and that an experienced team will continue working on the project, which is described as one of the most unique entries in the series to date.

"We sincerely thank [Clint] for his vision, creative contributions, and dedication over the years, and we wish him the very best in his next chapter,"

Hocking's role is now being taken over by Jean Guesdon, the newly appointed Head of Content for the Assassin's Creed brand. Guesdon is far from an unknown name and was previously creative director for both Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Origins, two of the series' most acclaimed games.

Hocking himself has a long history at Ubisoft and has previously led the development of Far Cry 2, Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, and Watch Dogs: Legion, among others. What his next step will be is still unclear, but we wish him the best of luck in the future.

Are you looking forward to Hexe?