Far Cry 6

Ubisoft claims that Far Cry 6 is also a quadruple-A game

It seems like Skull and Bones wasn't the only one.

Grandiose games on a scale we've never seen before, and with a budget to match - that's apparently the way of the future, and apparently the recently released (and criticised) Skull and Bones wasn't the only one. No, the relatively recent Far Cry 6 was also something that the studio internally classified under the epithet AAAA - or quadruple-A game.

This is according to information from product leader Yoni Dayan's LinkedIn page, as has been noted by Timur222 on X below.

Do you think Far Cry 6 felt like a quadruple-A game?

Far Cry 6

