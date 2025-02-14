Ubisoft CEO says company will continue to focus on open-world and live-service experiences

HQ

Daring today, aren't we? Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has confirmed that the company isn't planning to deviate from its bread-and-butter formula anytime soon, and its focus will be to deliver open-world and live-service experiences "year after year."

In a recent Q&A caught by VGC, Guillemot confirmed that Ubisoft will continue to focus on these two pillars. "We have been investing significantly for a big pipeline of products for the coming years along our two verticals, [these] being open-world action adventure as well as 'Game as a Service'-native experiences," he said. "As you know, we are preparing a big launch for Assassin's Creed Shadows in the very short term. Next year we'll have big plans that will benefit Rainbow Six across all platforms, that's focusing well, and that's a key milestone."

Guillemot also added that pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Shadows are looking strong, similar to the figures seen from Assassin's Creed Odyssey. We'll have to see if the controversy around Shadows will impede its success, but it seems no matter what, Guillemot wants Ubisoft to stick with its formula, one that some are growing increasingly tired of.