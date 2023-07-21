Ubisoft CEO is on board with Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition

HQ

A lot of the conversation surrounding Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King revolves around how it will affect consumers. We don't often hear from other publishers and game developers, but Ubisoft's CEO, Yves Guillemot, has now shared his opinion on the merger.

Speaking in an earnings call (thanks, Eurogamer), Guillemot stated, "I think it's good news that the transaction can go through because it's really showing the power of IPs and where the industry is going. So, there will be lots of opportunities in the future for all the companies.

"It's also showing the value of IPs that can be now on console and PC, but also mobile, and become more worldwide brands - and when we say worldwide it's really everywhere in the world - and that's a fantastic opportunity."

To add to this and to touch further on the King and mobile part of the merger, Guillemot said, "Microsoft is saying that the mobile part of the Activision deal is important, so all the investment we are making to be stronger on mobile is also in line with that, so all those elements will help the value of the company to grow."

Ubisoft is a publisher that hasn't been afraid to get involved in the mobile gaming market, as this fiscal year alone seems to be seeing the launch of Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, The Division Resurgence, and Rainbow Six Mobile.

Do you agree with Ubisoft's take on the merger?