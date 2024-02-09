Ubisoft CEO defends Skull and Bones full price tag and calls it "quadruple A"

HQ

Given the numerous delays, the production reboot and the fact that the live service format is not at its best, there are bound to be players with doubts about Skull and Bones. Ubisoft's multiplayer pirate naval battleship title launches in a week, but a free beta is already available for anyone who wants to start sailing the seas. And Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot seems confident of its success.

During the Q&A at the Q3 earnings report presentation for the fiscal year (until 31 December 2023), Guillemot defended Skull and Bones' game-as-a-service approach and its full price (€79.99), as well as calling it a title of superior quality even among triple-A games.

"[Players] will see that Skull and Bones is a complete game," he said. "It's a really big game, and we think people will really see how vast and complete it is. It's a really complete, triple... quadruple-A game that will deliver in the long run.

We're already plying the waters and engaging in combat with our crew of buccaneers in Skull and Bones, but we'll wait for the review to be published to give our verdict on this 'AAAA'.

Thanks, VGC.