Ubisoft censors 10-year-old Far Cry 4 in new update

Far Cry has been a series to test the waters when it comes to nudity in the past. Far Cry 3 players risked getting stabbed in the chest in the game's bad ending just to glimpse some boobs, for example.

In Far Cry 4, both male and female nudity was on display, but as spotted by members of the Far Cry Reddit, it appears this has been scaled back. A modder in the community, Lord_Antheron, added some more detail, saying that changes were made to the game's visual and audio files.

They note that the Yuma model wasn't changed, just her chest is now covered up. The same is true for Kalinag. In the Shanath Arena mission, Ajay now has a loincloth covering his genitals, too. There was also a patch for Far Cry 3 on the 31st of March, but we haven't yet seen if this also made similar changes.

Right now, we're not sure why these changes were made, but speculation points to stricter censorship coming in thanks to a deal with Tencent announced recently, wherein Ubisoft allowed the company control over the Assassin's Creed, Rainbox Six, and Far Cry franchises.