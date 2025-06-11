Ubisoft celebrates a decade of Rainbow Six: Siege esports with Legacy bundles

HQ

Rainbow Six: Siege X is here. The evolution of the tactical shooter that celebrates 10 years of the game has arrived and brought a slate of improvements and changes to the overall experience. But this isn't all that Ubisoft has in mind to mark 10 years of Siege, as now a slate of Legacy esports bundles have been revealed that celebrate and mark key moments in the esport's history.

We're told that the bundles "pay tribute to high-impact plays, unforgettable events, and the quotes that have helped define the competitive scene." At the moment, there are two bundles on offer, one for Thermite and for Frost, but Ubisoft is seeding for which other Operators and moments should receive the Legacy treatment.

Thermite's for example includes an array of weapon skins that pay tribute to moments from 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022, and Frost's instead focus on more recent events, particularly in 2022 and 2024, despite having a core Operator design inspired by the 2017 Six Invitational.

Each full bundle will set you back 2,700 R6 Credits and both are available in-game today.