Ubisoft cancels its E3 2023 plans

HQ

It's been years since the Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, lost a lot of its standing and importance in the video games industry, but some have still been hoping the show could return to its former glory. Many of these abandoned that when it was revealed neither Nintendo, PlayStation nor Xbox will attend this year. Fortunately, Ubisoft said they would be there a few months ago, so the thought of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Massive's Star Wars game and more made us excited again. Well, I have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that a spokesperson has told VGC Ubisoft won't attend E3 2023 after all. Fortunately, the good news is that the French company cancelled those plans because it'll host another major Ubisoft Forward stream on June 12 instead.

This means we'll still get a news-filled summer like the last few years, as Microsoft has confirmed we're getting both an Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11, Geoff Keighley keeps hyping up his Summer Game Fest that starts on June 8 every time we get bad E3 news and Sony is preparing its second PlayStation Showcase for sometime in May or June.

Do you think E3 matters anymore or should the developers and publishers continue to have their own dedicated streams?