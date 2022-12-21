Ubisoft Begins Moving Players from Stadia

HQ

Ubisoft has outlined how exactly it will transition those who formerly owned games on Stadia onto other platforms. PC versions of games that someone owned on Google Stadia will be given out for free.

In a new blog post from Ubisoft, the company revealed those who owned games that support cross-platform progression as well, like Far Cry 6 or Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be able to pick up right where they left off, regardless of what platform they're playing on.

There is one slight catch in this migration, and it comes in the form of in-game currency, which won't carry over to the PC version of the Stadia games. So, gamers who own Ubisoft titles on Stadia are strongly advised to spend all their in-game currency while they have it.

With the Stadia shut down date in January quickly approaching, a lot of gaming companies are hoping to avoid backlash by migrating those who owned their titles on Stadia to a different platform. Ubisoft's strategy seems sound right now, but many are likely to be left unhappy regardless due to Stadia's swift shut down.