Ubisoft banned over 90,000 Rainbow Six Siege players in 2020

Swinging the ban hammer has become quite a common term in videogames these days, as cheaters and hacking is more prevalent than ever before. To fight the ever-flowing tide of these naughty individuals, Ubisoft has banned more than 90,000 Rainbow Six: Siege players over the course of 2020.

The information comes in a developer post from Ubisoft, where the developer gives an update on anti-cheat in the game. Not only did Ubisoft outline that the future plans for combatting cheaters involves three areas; Detection Improvement, Increased Barriers, and Reduction of Impact, but the developer also stated that the number of bans over 2020 was up 44.73% over the previous year. In total, the number of banned accounts in Rainbow Six Siege for 2020 came out at 91,112.

The post does also briefly go into further detail how Ubisoft intends to improve on this, before stating: "We have big plans on the horizon for our team and for the game, and have no intention of slowing down. While we can't go into full detail at this time, we hope this Dev Blog has helped you understand some of the work we do behind the scenes. This work is rarely user-facing and can be overthrown by new cheat iterations, but we'll keep pushing to improve on all fronts."

As for what exactly this means for the future of Rainbow Six Siege anti-cheat that remains unknown, but if the record of 2020 is anything to go by, there's a lot to be hopeful for.