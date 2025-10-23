Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft asks Star Wars Outlaws devs to lay themself off

They have launched a "voluntary career transition program", which in plain English means they want to get rid of people.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For years, there have been brutal cutbacks in the gaming industry, with people losing their jobs left and right, studios closing down, and projects being canceled. Many also testify to a lower willingness to take risks with new projects, which in plain language means more sequels and safe bets over titles that break new ground.

One of the companies affected is Ubisoft, and they are clearly not done yet. They do, however, seem to want to proceed more cautiously rather than resorting to widespread layoffs. Now, their Swedish flagship developer Massive Entertainment (The Division 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora) has written a post on social media full of corpo-newspeak saying that they have introduced a voluntary redundancy program in order to get rid of surplus staff to be able to focus more on The Division series and the Snowdrop game engine.

It seems likely that Massive Entertainment will be more reluctant to take on projects such as Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in the future, and the question is whether they will even have the resources to do so now that they are likely to lose staff.

Star Wars Outlaws

Related texts

0
Star Wars Outlaws (Switch 2)Score

Star Wars Outlaws (Switch 2)
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

We've become a criminal in an attempt to clear Kay Vess's reputation after a robbery went wrong long ago in a galaxy far, far away...



Loading next content