Ubisoft announces The Division: Heartland, a new free-to-play shooter

Ubisoft published a blog post last night which detailed its future plans to expand upon the universe of The Division. The blog post contained a few eyebrow-raising reveals like the announcement of a brand new free-to-play title and a new mobile spin-off.

The free-to-play game is titled The Division: Heartland and it's planned to launch sometime between 2021 and 2022 on PC, consoles, and cloud. Heartland is said to be a standalone game from other entries and it is being developed by Red Storm studio. You can sign up to participate in an early test phase here.

Details on the mobile spin-off are unfortunately light, as we don't even have a title or release window. Ubisoft has just confirmed that it's on the way within its blog and notes: "We'll have more details on this exciting project at a later date."