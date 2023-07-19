Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Invincible

      Ubisoft announces new Invincible RPG

      You can pre-register for the mobile game right now.

      Ubisoft has just unveiled Invincible: Guarding the Globe, a new idle RPG where you'll take a team of heroes that run through automated, high-octane battles.

      The trailer makes the game look pretty cool, but there were definitely those who were dismayed at the fact that this is a mobile title. However, there is plenty to look forward to. For example, there's an entirely new storyline, centred around a clone army that is pitting our heroes against versions of themselves.

      There's no release date tied to the game yet, but pre-registration is already available, so if you're looking to make the wait for Invincible Season 2 that less painful, you may as well sign up. Check out the trailer below to see if it's worth your time.

