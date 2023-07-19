Ubisoft announces new Invincible RPG

HQ

Ubisoft has just unveiled Invincible: Guarding the Globe, a new idle RPG where you'll take a team of heroes that run through automated, high-octane battles.

The trailer makes the game look pretty cool, but there were definitely those who were dismayed at the fact that this is a mobile title. However, there is plenty to look forward to. For example, there's an entirely new storyline, centred around a clone army that is pitting our heroes against versions of themselves.

There's no release date tied to the game yet, but pre-registration is already available, so if you're looking to make the wait for Invincible Season 2 that less painful, you may as well sign up. Check out the trailer below to see if it's worth your time.