Ubisoft announces co-bosses of its subsidiary designed to accelerate growth of Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six, and Far Cry

HQ

Back in March, Ubisoft announced its plans to team up with Tencent to create a new subsidiary that would predominantly focus on the French publisher's three biggest franchises; Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. Now, months later, Ubisoft is ready to reveal who will be helming this team, with, unsurprisingly, a Guillemot at the wheel, at least in part...

In a press release, we're informed that Charlie Guillemot will be teaming up with Christophe Derennes to lead this subsidiary as co-CEOs.

Derennes is a very experienced Ubisoft veteran, as he formerly launched and led the prolific Montreal studio, before switching over to become the managing director of Ubi's North American business.

As for Guillemot, as per the release, we're told: "He brings an entrepreneurial perspective and a sharp understanding of evolving industry dynamics and players' expectations, shaped by his experience in game development. With a strong product mindset, deep tech culture, and a passion for games, he represents a new generation of leadership focused on innovation, quality, and putting players at the centre of decision-making."

Beyond the CEO news, we're informed that the subsidiary's birthing is proceeding well and that it's currently undergoing regulatory approvals that are expected to continue by the end of 2025.