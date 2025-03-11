Ubisoft and the Spanish National Heritage agency recover a kabuto helmet and immortalise it in Assassin's Creed Shadows

HQ

Developer Ubisoft is warming up for the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows, and one of its collaborations is with Spanish Heritage Agency Patrimonio Nacional. Presented at the Royal Collections Gallery in Madrid on 5 March, they showcased the recovery of a kabuto from the Japanese feudal period. Mr. Shinji Minami, Minister of the Embassy of Japan in Spain and Ms. Hiroko Ikeda, Special Advisor for Culture, were present.

The kabuto in question, or Japanese war helmet, was damaged in the fire at the Royal Armoury in Madrid in 1884. The piece arrived in Spain in 1584 and is part of one of the largest collections of Japanese armour in Europe. It has been reconstructed by the Spanish company Factum Arte and the replica can be seen until 6 April at the Royal Collections Gallery in Madrid.

To coincide with the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows on 20 March, they have included the kabuto in the game's Codex, offering information on the Azuchi-Momoyama period and the era of 16th century Japan. Ubisoft reaffirms its commitment to historical authenticity in its games with additions of this calibre.

