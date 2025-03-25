Ubisoft and Anti-Social Social Club team up for Assassin's Creed Shadows collection

HQ

If you've recently spent a bunch of time in Feudal Japan in Assassin's Creed Shadows and have been looking for a way to further display your interest in Ubisoft's latest project, we have something that's likely worth checking out.

The clothing company Anti-Social Social Club has announced a collaboration with Ubisoft, which will see the pair working together on an array of apparel themed around Shadows. The collection includes an array of items, be it T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, tracksuits, football jerseys, and even glassware to fill up and use to toast with sake.

The collection will go live later this week on March 29 at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and you can head over here to pick up some items when they become available. It should be said that the company's clothes tend to sell out very quickly, so it's best to get in as soon as possible.

Otherwise, if you haven't already, be sure to read our review of Assassin's Creed Shadows or watch our video review below.

