English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rainbow Six: Siege

Ubisoft all but confirms Rainbow Six: Siege 2

We're told to tune in later this week to meet "the next chapter in the Rainbow Six: Siege saga".

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the rumour that Ubisoft would be introducing the world to a sequel for Rainbow Six: Siege all as part of the keynote showcase that it holds at every Six Invitational tournament each year. While there has been no direct confirmation that a Rainbow Six: Siege 2 is coming, Ubisoft has now told fans to tune in to get a first glimpse at something that is almost certainly a sequel to the tactical shooter.

In a post on X, Ubisoft states that on February 16, this coming Sunday, as part of the final day of the 2025 Six Invitational it will lift the curtain on "the next chapter in the Rainbow Six: Siege saga". We're not told much else, other than that it will be "packed with lore you won't want to miss."

While Rainbow Six: Siege is still one of the most popular live games out there, it is almost 10 years old, which means that it could do with an update to ensure it can continue growing and expanding for the foreseeable future. As to what this will look like, no doubt performance, engine, and graphical enhancements are the main points of interest, while keeping the excellent and beloved gameplay as similar as possible is also of vital importance.

Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

0
Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen ReviewScore

Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft's premier tactical shooter received the next-gen treatment and now, it's looking better than ever on the new hardware.

0
Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content