Ubisoft all but confirms Rainbow Six: Siege 2

A few days ago, we reported on the rumour that Ubisoft would be introducing the world to a sequel for Rainbow Six: Siege all as part of the keynote showcase that it holds at every Six Invitational tournament each year. While there has been no direct confirmation that a Rainbow Six: Siege 2 is coming, Ubisoft has now told fans to tune in to get a first glimpse at something that is almost certainly a sequel to the tactical shooter.

In a post on X, Ubisoft states that on February 16, this coming Sunday, as part of the final day of the 2025 Six Invitational it will lift the curtain on "the next chapter in the Rainbow Six: Siege saga". We're not told much else, other than that it will be "packed with lore you won't want to miss."

While Rainbow Six: Siege is still one of the most popular live games out there, it is almost 10 years old, which means that it could do with an update to ensure it can continue growing and expanding for the foreseeable future. As to what this will look like, no doubt performance, engine, and graphical enhancements are the main points of interest, while keeping the excellent and beloved gameplay as similar as possible is also of vital importance.