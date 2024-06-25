Ubisoft affirms that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development

HQ

Today, Beyond Good & Evil fans can return to the iconic series to check out the 20th Anniversary version of the original game, which features a few extra goodies baked in that look at the development of the game all while being bolstered with modernised performance and a Re-Orchestrated version of the soundtrack.

With players no doubt flocking to the title, Ubisoft has used this as a chance to provide a very minimal and quick update on its much maligned sequel. The French company adds that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in production, but other than that we're not told anything further so it could still be years before we see anything meaningful about the game.

Are you still interested and excited for BG&E2?