Ubisoft admits that XDefiant has failed to meet expectations

HQ

Despite the company initially refusing to acknowledge the issues, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has now finally confirmed that XDefiant has underperformed and failed to meet expectations. This announcement came alongside comments about the highly anticipated Star Wars Outlaws, a game that also did not reach its desired sales targets.

Guillemot also mentioned that they plan to provide more details about XDefiant and its future at the end of October, saying:

'We also had behind expectations for XDefiant, which we will give you a bit more detail at the end of October.'

Last month, we first heard rumors regarding XDefiant and its shortcomings, as well as the risk that it may lose Ubisoft's long-term support if the numbers and player base don't improve and grow before the end of its third season.

Are you playing XDefiant, and what do you think about the game's future?