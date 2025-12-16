Ubisoft acquires March of Giants developer from Amazon Games

March of Giants, the upcoming MOBA which was formerly published by Amazon Games and developed by its team in Montreal, is heading to a new home. Ubisoft has acquired not only the rights to March of Giants, but the entire dev team too.

As VGC noted, this means that March of Giants creative director Xavier Marquis will be returning to Ubisoft. Marquis led development on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and left Ubisoft six years ago. The team working on March of Giants will continue developing the MOBA under one of Ubisoft's new creative houses.

"March of Giants has a real opportunity to bring something fresh and dynamic to players, and to help Ubisoft compete in one of gaming's biggest arenas," said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. "We're looking forward to welcoming back Alexandre, Xavier, and many of the seasoned March of Giants team who have previously worked at Ubisoft, and the entire team's ambition, creativity and talent align perfectly with our desire to build bold new experiences for players. We look forward to supporting them as they shape the future of this promising new IP."

"Returning to Ubisoft brings things full circle. We built some of our most meaningful work here, and we're excited to continue developing March of Giants from within Ubisoft. This game has enormous potential, and I know Ubisoft can help us take it to the next level," added Marquis.

March of Giants recently held some closed alpha tests this September. We're not sure how this move will shake up the game's development, but it seems we've still got a while yet before a public release.