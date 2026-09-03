Uber to cut more than 3,000 jobs as part of global restructuring

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Uber is making its largest restructuring in years, as it returns its staff to numbers not seen since 2021 by removing 3,000 jobs from its offices across the world. This comes as part of a major overhaul to the business, designed to shrink management layers and bring more spending back to the core business.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi (via BBC News) said that the cuts will put Uber in a better position for the future, where it has its "biggest opportunities ahead." So far, it looks like shareholders agree, as Uber stock went up following the announcement.

Many of Uber's smaller teams will be folded into larger groups, but we don't yet know which areas of the business will be most affected by layoffs. Uber is tightening up its restrictions on working from home, with remote roles now being around 1% of its total workforce. As a business, it is taking bold new steps in the next few years, with a focus on autonomous vehicle partnerships.