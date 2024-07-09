Uber now has a yacht service

HQ

Since its inception, Uber has changed the way we travel. Goodbye traditional taxis, buses, and more, as we can now just get a private car hire within a few taps and swipes. Uber has branched out into different ventures over the years, with the latest being Uber Yacht.

This premium service is only available in Europe. Specifically, you'll be able to hire Uber Yacht on the Spanish island of Ibiza, with trips costing around 200 Euros. Uber Boat, which was launched last year in Greece, will expand to Athens, Corfu, and Santorini.

There are also plans for a limo boat service in Venice, Italy. We'll have to see how popular these services are, but for those wanting to hit the water in a convenient way, it might be a popular option.

Thanks, Reuters.

