Uber Eats meets Crazy Taxi in Parcel Corps

At Summer Game Fest, we got to play Parcel Corps, an upcoming delivery-based game from BillyGoat Entertainment. After chucking some parcels on people's doorsteps, we chatted with director Will Barr about the game, from its gameplay mechanics to its goals.

It seems that Barr has a message he wants to deliver with Parcel Corps, that being a satire on the gig economy we've seen boom in recent years with the likes of Uber Eats, Amazon Prime, and more.

"So, yeah, basically being a video game developer, being in the creative industries, kind of, you know, we're familiar with this, like, sort of gig economy where you're sort of going, like, sort of struggling between one job and the next and whatever," he said. "So, yeah, we feel that we empathize with our friends in the services industry."

"You know, they get paid next to nothing," he continued. "And we kind of make a joke about it in our game. Whenever you finish a mission, you get your score summary, which is the money that you've earned. And so it comes up on the screen and it looks great, but then all the deductions come in... and all this stuff comes out to the point there where you're left with pretty much nothing at the end."

Check out our full Parcel Corps interview below. The game launches on the 3rd of September for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.