U2 return with fiery political EP targeting ICE, Putin and Netanyahu: "Couldn't wait to be heard"

Irish rock band U2 have released Days of Ash, their first set of new material in nearly a decade, taking aim at global political flashpoints. Frontman Bono criticizes ICE, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while addressing protests in Iran and conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The six-track EP includes songs about activist deaths, the Women, Life, Freedom movement in Iran, and the war in Ukraine, featuring guest appearances from Ed Sheeran and Ukrainian musician-soldier Taras Topolia. Bono describes the release as urgent and defiant, saying the songs "couldn't wait to be heard".

The band also confirmed a separate full-length album due later in 2026, promising a more celebratory tone. While Days of Ash channels anger and lament, Bono said the upcoming record will carry "a carnival vibe" and a renewed sense of joy. As for Days of Ash, you can check out the full tracklist via the following link. Go!