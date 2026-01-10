Tyson Fury's comeback announcement was "premature", according to BBC sources

HQ

Tyson Fury, the English boxer and former unified heavyweight champion between 2015 and 2016, announced his umpteenth return from retirement this week, exactly one year after saying that he was retiring. Known for his rivalry with Anthony Joshua, it's believed by fans that a fight between the two will happen this year, although it would depend on Joshua's recover after the car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his best friends.

But according to BBC Sport, there is currently no deal in place for Fury: no opponent, no timetable, nothing, and the announce on his personal Instagram, saying "2026 is that year. Been away for a while but I'm back now" was premature.

BBC adds that any comeback may also depend heavily on financial backing and the continued involvement of Saudi Arabia in staging major heavyweight events. Even if Joshua returns to boxing after the accident, there would still be "significant obstacles" before finalising any bout with Fury.

Fury held an immaculate record of 34 wins, 24 by KO, until his last two bouts, two consecutive defeats against Oleksandr Usyk in 2023 and 2024. Until a deal is reached, Fury continues to promote his comeback on social media, explaining he aims to drop weight before his future fight this year.