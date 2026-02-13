Tyson Fury will have his comeback fight at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

HQ

Tyson Fury's comeback fight will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, it has been confirmed. The 37-year-old British boxer said he retired from boxing in January 2025, but announced his return one year later (it has not been the first time he said he was retiring and then returned years or months later).

Fury will face the 36-year-old Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, in a bout that will be broadcast on Netflix and is being promoted by The Ring Magazine, who announced that the Tottenham stadium will be the venue for the match, something that disappointed Fury, as his dream was to fight in Old Trafford.

Fury, who is an active Manchester United supporter, had said on many occassions that he would love to fight at Old Trafford, but according to World Boxing News, the stadium was not available on April 11, as the Red Devils are set to play against Leeds United that day.

It will not be the first time that Tottenham Hotspur stadium holds a boxing match with Tyson Fury: he already defeated Derek Chisora in 2022, with a sellout of nearly 60,000 attendees.