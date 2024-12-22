Tyson Fury looses again against Oleksandr Usyk in epic heavyweight rematch in Riyadh

HQ

The hotly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has ended the same way as their first match earlier this year: with a victory for the Ukranian fighter, who succesfully defends his WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles. And this time it was clearer: all three judges gave him the victory, 116-112.

No KOs: the fight lasted 12 rounds, and both boxers gave it all they had. Tyson Fury's promoter said that he had peaked during training: " if he gets beat on Saturday, then he's been beat by the better man, end of story", he said. And that is what happened, with Fury angry when he found out he had lost according to the judges, saying "there's no doubt in my mind I won this fight".

Most reports agree that the Manchester born Fury started stronger, but Fury hanged in long enough for Fury to get more fatigued. The decision was unanimous and Usyk adds his 23rd victory, still unbeaten, and having won twice both Fury and unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, making the 37-year-old boxer a force to reckon with.

What does the "impartial" AI judge has to say

But was his victory fair? The human judges came to the same conclussion this time, but how about the AI judge? For the first time, an AI was used as a fourth judge, analyzing objective parameters like agression, landed punches, impact, defensive deployments and winning probability.

This experiment wasn't used in the official result, but as a parallel system. And according to it, the victory was clearer on Usyk's side: 118-112. When he found out, Fury mocked it in the press conference, as reported by The Mirror: "Fuck all the computers. Keep the humans going, more jobs for humans, less jobs for computers".