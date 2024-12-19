Tyson Fury is so focused on revenge against Usyk he hasn't even talked to his wife: "He's peaked at the right time"

HQ

Boxing fans are eagerly anticipating one of the most important rematches of the year. Just seven months after their first fight, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are clashing again, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, for the unification of the WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

Both unbeaten before the first match in May, Usyk inflicted Fury the first defeat of his career, but it was a split decision between the judges: two game the victory to the Ukranian, and two to the British. Adding all points, Usyk narrowly won, which was probably the fairest result, as Usyk knocked Fury down, who was "saved by the bell".

Frank Warren, Fury's promoter, explained in an exclusive TNT Sports interview, spotted by Eurosport, that they both believed that Fury had won the fight, and after learning the judges' decision, Fury urged him for a rematch. "For me it was a very close fight, and I'm not complaining about the decision".

"He wanted the rematch. I said to him he doesn't have to make any decisions, go and think about it and spend time with your family. You've got the rematch clause and let's consider what you want to do", Warren explained.

"At the press conference, I told him to temper it, and he did, but we come out of the press room and he says, 'fuck it, I want the rematch'. Every time I spoke to him, that's all he talked about constantly. He wants his revenge, he wants that win".

Warren explained that there were some factors that affected Fury's previous match. His wife has had a miscarriage after six months pregnant that week, and he suffered a cut eye in a sparing during training. " It's not an excuse, but that is a fact".

Now, Fury "is only focused on the fight", and according to the promoter, he hasn't been speaking to his wife Paris, because he doesn't want any distractions. "I think he's been talking to the kids". The couple has been married for 15 years and have seven children.

His promoter also thinks Fury has peaked mentally and physically the last three weeks. "If he gets beat - I don't believe he will be - but if he gets beat on Saturday, then he's been beat by the better man, end of story."

The Usyk vs. Fury 2 will be seen on DAZN next Saturday, December 19, starting at approxinately 22:30 CET.