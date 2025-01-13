Tyson Fury announces his retirement from boxing: "I'm going to end with this"

HQ

Tyson Fury hasn't rebuilt himself from the defeat against Oleksandr Usyk last month. After one defeat earlier in 2024, which was via split decision leaving Fury thinking it was unfair, Fury became completely consumed by his desire of revenge... only to loose again, in an epic match, but by unanimous decision.

Fury (born in Manchester 36 years ago), nicknamed "The Gypsy King, held the unified heavyweight champion from 2015 and 2016, and several titles until last year. His impressive track record of 34 wins and 24 wins by KO was only tarnished by the two recent defeats against the Ukranian.

Talks about a possible trilogy against Usyk seemed strange after two consecutive defeats, and now the Brit has announced his retirement from professional boxing. He announced it in a social media post, aiming to make it "short and sweet": "I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing. It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it. I'm going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side. GET UP!"

Some fans are doubting it this is for real this time. In August 2022 he already said that he was done with boxing, but returned before the year ended. "'I am happy, I am healthy. I still have my brains, I can talk, I have a beautiful wife, I have six kids, umpteen belts. I have plenty of money, success, fame, glory, what more am I doing it for?", he said at the time, spotted in DailyMail.