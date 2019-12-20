Typhoon Studios joins Stadia Games and Entertainment

Typhoon Studios has been hard at work on Journey to the Savage Planet, and now Google has revealed that they've joined Stadia Games and Entertainment.

Co-founders Reid Schneider and Alex Hutchinson lead the studio, comprised of industry veterans from the likes of Ubisoft, and the team will be joining the Sébastien Puel's first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio based in Montréal.

Google clarifies that they're still working on Journey to the Savage Planet for multiple platforms, releasing on January 28, but Google's "priority will be on integrating the team from Typhoon Studios into Stadia Games and Entertainment".

We actually tried Journey to the Savage Planet at E3, so if you want to hear about this project now that the team has joined Google, check out our preview.

Is this a good move for Google?

