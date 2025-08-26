Typhoon Kajiki leaves trail of destruction across northern Vietnam

HQ

The latest news on Vietnam . A Typhoon across norther Vietnam. Typhoon Kajiki has left a trail of destruction in northern Vietnam, claiming several lives and leaving many injured as heavy rains submerged streets and homes.

"It's terrifying," said Dang Xuan Phuong, 48, a resident of Cua Lao, a tourist destination in Nghe An. "When I look down from the higher floors, I could see waves as tall as two meters, and the water has flooded the roads around us" (via KSL).

The storm damaged dwellings, flooded extensive rice fields, and brought down countless trees and power lines. In Hanoi, floodwaters rose high enough to trap vehicles and isolate neighborhoods, complicating preparations for the upcoming National Day celebrations.

Villages in surrounding provinces remain cut off, while meteorologists warn that continued rainfall may trigger flash floods and landslides. Kajiki, which hit the central coast before weakening inland, had earlier disrupted transport and businesses along Hainan Island.