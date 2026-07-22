Typhoon Bavi forces more than 260,000 people to evacuate in China

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If we reported yesterday that the southwestern region of Yunnan in China had been hit by an earthquake, now its north-eastern Liaoning the one heavily disrupted by a different weather phenomenon: a typhoon. It's called Bavi, and it has pushed more than 260,000 people towards safer areas for the time being.

Although no casualties have been reported, the heavy rain is disrupting daily life and transport, as per Reuters. Schools and training centres have been shut, public transport remains stopped or widely disrupted in cities including Shenyang and Jilin, and floodwaters have caused unusual hazards including a drifting lighthouse that managed to severe a high-voltage power line.

The Bavi typhoon is also unusually long-lasting, and still carries huge amounts of moisture. In comparison, the storm is roughly the size of France and has kept its warm core intact for nearly two weeks, allowing it to retain moisture as it moves north toward the Korean peninsula. It's naturally risen the risk of further extreme rainfall.