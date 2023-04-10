Typhlosion will be the new seven-star Tera Raid Battle challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

HQ

For most players of Scarlet and Violet, the main adventure has come to an end, and now all that's left to do is enjoy the additional challenges such as completing the Pokédex (including the Secret Four, with the Stakes quest), upgrading equipment to battle against other trainers in competitive battles, and preparing for when it's time to start the upcoming expansion The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

But Game Freak and The Pokémon Company don't want to give up the thrill of catching new creatures that also bring back some of the most beloved Pokémon from previous generations, and now they've announced a new seven-star Tera Raid Battle featuring a second-generation Pokémon: Typhlosion.

The final evolution of the Johto starter, Cyndaquil, it's the new opponent to beat in the Black Crystal Tera Raids, with The Mightiest Mark(all stats perfect) and level 100. A very tough critter that will require good coordination between trainers who will be battling it, and who must be prepared not only for its fire-type attacks, but also for its special Ghost Tera-type.

As always, this Pokémon can only be caught once per game, and the event to get it will be limited: 14-16 April for the first attempt, and 21-23 April for the second. We recommend that you prepare a Pokémon that is powerful against Fire and Ghost, such as Water-type and Sinister-type Pokémon.

Are you going to try for Typhlosion?

Thanks Serebii.net.