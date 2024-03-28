Tyler "Ninja" Blevins reveals skin cancer diagnosis

HQ

Streaming personality Tyler Blevins, best known as Ninja, has announced via X that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. He writes that he is "still in a bit of shock", although it seems to have been discovered in time, and he takes the opportunity to remind everyone to "please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups".

Blevins is currently best known as a Twitch streamer with over 19 million followers, but has tried his hand at several different services (including Microsoft's now-defunct Mixer). Above all, he is associated with Fortnite, but has previously competed at a professional level in Halo 3, and he also exists as a skin in Fortnite.

We of course hope that everything will go well for Ninja and endorse his advice to regularly do health checks to catch things like this in time.