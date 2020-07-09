Tyler "Ninja" Blevins now set on streaming on Youtube

You're watching Advertisements

Out of the blue, Microsoft suddenly decided to shut down its streaming site Mixer, and also announced that the previous site would "merge" with Facebook. This meant that all Mixer's biggest stars suddenly became free agents, but where would they go next? Follow Microsoft to Facebook or go back to Twitch? Or something else?

For Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, it turns out it's the last option. Ninja has now confirmed that he will be streaming on Youtube now, although it hasn't been confirmed if this is a part of any deal with Google.