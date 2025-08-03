Tycoon chaos returns in retro-styled Car Park Capital

Here's a great reason for all nostalgics to cheer. A brand-new tycoon-inspired game is on the way, complete with an isometric perspective, pixel art graphics, and a delightfully toxic satirical tone. Car Park Capital, recently announced by MicroProse, serves up a wild mix of everything that made the genre great, as seen in its debut trailer (check it out below).

Developed by the small indie studio Hilkojj Interactive, the game invites players to transform peaceful, green areas into sprawling parking lots — all in honor of the almighty car industry. You'll also get to deploy propaganda through megaphones and statues to manipulate the citizens into parking even more. Car Park Capital doesn't shy away from the dirty work either, letting you dive into shady dealings like corruption, oil drilling for extra profits, and plenty of other morally questionable activities.

The graphics are retro-inspired, isometric, and colorful, clearly nodding to classics like Transport Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon. It looks like a cozy and nostalgic experience in the making. No release date has been announced yet, unfortunately, but the game is already available to wishlist on Steam.

Does this look like your kind of jam? And which classic tycoon games do you hold closest to your heart?