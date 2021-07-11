Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD is getting a physical release this October

Krome Studios and U&I Entertainment have buddied up to bring a physical edition of Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD to retail. This boxed version of the game is set to launch on October 15 and will be available across Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

There is also a special bundle, which can be seen below, that is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch. This bundle includes a digital download code for Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD and a boomerang USB drive that is said to be "chock-full" of digital content. Additionally, just the HD version of the first game is available on Switch for those who are just interested in that experience.

Steve Stamatiadis, Krome Studio's Creative Director said, "I'm honoured to think that 20 years later, fans of the series will be able to enjoy copies in hand and proudly displayed on a shelf, and that includes me!"