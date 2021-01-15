TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD shatters its Kickstarter goal in 8.5 hours

You're watching Advertisements

A Kickstarter campaign that was set up to bring TY The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue to PS4, Switch and Xbox One has been funded within 8.5 hours. The campaign hoped to raise £54,821 to bring a HD version of the game to these platforms before July 1 with several notable improvements. The original TY The Tasmanian Tiger game also received the same treatment and a HD version was released in March 2020.

Some of the improvements that Krome Studios hopes to bring to the game are Joy-Con support for the Nintendo Switch, 27 Achievements/ Trophies for PS4 and Xbox One, and a new gamemode called "Hardcore Mode."

The original game first launched on the GameCube, PS2, and Xbox in 2004 (a Game Boy Advance game was released, but this was largely different). Looking back on Metacritic, the game was met with a fairly positive reception at launch, as its GameCube version has a score of 70 and its PS2 version has a score of 71.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.