Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD is coming to Nintendo Switch next week

Krome Studios has now revealed that Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch on March 30 and 31 (depending on your region).

The game shattered its Kickstarter target this January in 8.5 hours and it was originally predicted to be released in July 2021. The game is also coming to the PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but no release date has been revealed for these three platforms.

The game, which was originally released in 2004 for the GameCube, PS2, and Xbox, has been upgraded with HD visuals and it includes new features such as a brand new Camerang. The Camerang is said to stun enemies so you can take pictures of them within a new photo mode. Here you can apply different filters and you can also jump in the shot yourself and strike a pose.

You can take a look at the newly-released Switch launch trailer in the video above.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.