Two-headed skeletons are invading Red Dead Online

Nowadays it seems that no game is safe from hackers, especially the bigger online games. It seems that certain players just love to ruin other peoples' experiences by hacking and adding in an array of weird and wacky changes to games.

The latest game to be hit by such an addition is Red Dead Online, where there have been reports and now footage of two-headed skeletons running around and beating up cowboys. But here's the catch, even if you survive the beatdown you will be unable to enact revenge upon these skeletons as it turns out that these skeletons are unkillable.

Courtesy of Reddit member Keisenberg_ we are able to see what life is like in Red Dead Online when one of these attacks take place. However, it appears that this player isn't the only one who has run into these undead hackers, as there have been other players reporting similar interactions. One person even claimed to be attacked by two separate two-headed skeletons at the same time.

Hopefully, Rockstar will be able to tackle this issue, but in the meantime, if you find yourself being attacked by unkillable skeletons just try and get away as quick as possible.