Two young men reported to the police for trying to touch riders at Giro d'Italia: "Don't be like this guy"

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Two men were caught lunging at the Giro d'Italia peloton during stage six on Thursday. The two men have been reported to the police, according to local media (via Cycling Weekly), and were even caught on the helicopter cameras trying to touch the riders as they passed by.

"We love you on the roadside. We love your enthusiasm, we love that you cheer on the riders, we love that you dress like flamingos. But there's a line not to cross. Don't be like this guy", posted the official account of the race.

According to RAI, the two men that "played" to touch the riders, aged 19 and 20, have been reported to local prosecutor for causing danger during a sporting event, and if they are charged and found guilty, they could be banned from sporting events and fined.

Giro d'Italia continues on Friday with the seventh stage, a 246km mountain stage, the longest of the race, between Formia and Blockhaus. The Portuguese Afonso Eulálio leads the General Classification nearly three minutes ahead of the Spaniard Igor Arrieta, while Paul Magnier leads the Points Classification with 105 points after winning three of the first six stages. The favourite, Jonas Vingegaard, is 15th in the GC, 6:22 behind Eulálio.