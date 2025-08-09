Two years past the launch from Baldur's Gate III, nearly half a million players have beaten its hardest mode

HQ

It might be difficult to believe, but it has been two years since Baldur's Gate III first landed in its full launch. One of the most-accomplished RPGs of our age, the game still reaches player counts a live-service title would be proud of these days.

Celebrating two years spent wandering the wilderness, Larian shared some statistics from all the runs people have made. Among the many statistics you can check out here, we see some special attention paid to Honour Mode, Baldur's Gate III's toughest difficulty.

Around half a million people have beaten the mode, about 2.7% of the game's Steam player base, with 4,647 having beaten the mode as a level 1 character, and 31,180 beating Honour Mode as a Jack of All Trades (a character that takes a level in every class). Both are quite impressive feats, making BG3's biggest challenge even bigger.

Elsewhere in rare achievements, we see 350 people respecced Minsc into a Death domain Cleric. 598 people adopted a child with Wyll, and only 1.82% of players managed to earn 100 gold via busking as a Bard.