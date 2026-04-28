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Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Two weeks of Call of Duty League Major III qualifiers remain, here are all the fixtures

Now that Minor I has wrapped up, all eyes are back on the next Major.

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We're well into the latter half of the 2026 Call of Duty League season, as Major III has already hosted multiple weeks of qualifier action, and the first Minor of the season has concluded too.

With only four planned Majors this season before the postseason in July, it's becoming crucial for teams to find their form and secure vital Call of Duty League Points to ensure they will be present in the Championship Weekend proceedings. To this, there are two weeks of qualifier action left for Major III, which is being held between May 15-17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With plenty of action on the horizon, here are the remaining fixtures for Major III's qualifiers.

Friday, May 1:


  • OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach

  • Los Angeles Thieves vs. Cloud9 New York

  • FaZe Vegas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Saturday, May 2:


  • Cloud9 New York vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

  • Miami Heretics vs. FaZe Vegas

  • Vancouver Surge vs. Riyadh Falcons

  • Toronto KOI vs. OpTic Texas

Sunday, May 3:


  • Vancouver Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves

  • Miami Heretics vs. G2 Minnesota

  • Paris Gentle Mates vs. Boston Breach

Friday, May 8:


  • Riyadh Falcons vs. Miami Heretics

  • Paris Gentle Mates vs. OpTic Texas

  • Vancouver Surge vs. Toronto KOI

Saturday, May 9:


  • Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

  • OpTic Texas vs. FaZe Vegas

  • G2 Minnesota vs. Boston Breach

  • Riyadh Falcons vs. Cloud9 New York

Sunday, May 10:


  • Paris Gentle Mates vs. Miami Heretics

  • Los Angeles Thieves vs. G2 Minnesota

  • Toronto KOI vs. Cloud9 New York

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Photo: Activision

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