Two weeks of Call of Duty League Major III qualifiers remain, here are all the fixtures

HQ

We're well into the latter half of the 2026 Call of Duty League season, as Major III has already hosted multiple weeks of qualifier action, and the first Minor of the season has concluded too.

With only four planned Majors this season before the postseason in July, it's becoming crucial for teams to find their form and secure vital Call of Duty League Points to ensure they will be present in the Championship Weekend proceedings. To this, there are two weeks of qualifier action left for Major III, which is being held between May 15-17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With plenty of action on the horizon, here are the remaining fixtures for Major III's qualifiers.

Friday, May 1:



OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Cloud9 New York



FaZe Vegas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens



Saturday, May 2:



Cloud9 New York vs. Carolina Royal Ravens



Miami Heretics vs. FaZe Vegas



Vancouver Surge vs. Riyadh Falcons



Toronto KOI vs. OpTic Texas



Sunday, May 3:



Vancouver Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves



Miami Heretics vs. G2 Minnesota



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Boston Breach



Friday, May 8:



Riyadh Falcons vs. Miami Heretics



Paris Gentle Mates vs. OpTic Texas



Vancouver Surge vs. Toronto KOI



Saturday, May 9:



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens



OpTic Texas vs. FaZe Vegas



G2 Minnesota vs. Boston Breach



Riyadh Falcons vs. Cloud9 New York



Sunday, May 10:



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Miami Heretics



Los Angeles Thieves vs. G2 Minnesota



Toronto KOI vs. Cloud9 New York

