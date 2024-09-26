Two weeks before the release of Neva, Nomada Studio celebrates three million units sold of GRIS

HQ

While all eyes are on Neva for Nomada Studio these days, it's good to know that the developers at the Catalonia, Spain-based studio haven't turned their back on the masterpiece that got them this far. Gris is one of the most beautiful games of the last decade, and players around the world have been able to appreciate its deep story and narrative through the play with colour and emotion of the paintings by the art team led by fellow Neva creative director Conrad Roset.

It was Roset himself who, via his Twitter/X account, confirmed that GRIS has already sold more than 3 million units. Not bad for a project that the artist himself admits he thought would sell around 150,000, and that in his most optimistic predictions.

Recently at Gamereactor we had the opportunity to interview Conrad Roset again about Neva and its development as an evolution of the visual style of GRIS. You can watch the full interview below.

Congratulations, Nomada Studio!