Two Warhammer games are free for a limited time

As part of Warhammer Skulls, we've seen a bunch of cool Warhammer video game announcements, but there's also plenty of deals on existing titles set in the grimdark universes, including two games being 100% off.

These games are Warhammer 40,000: Gladius, which you can claim right now on Steam, and Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000 which can be picked up from GOG.com. The former is a 2018 strategy title and the latter is a 1997 game in the same genre.

You'll be able to pick up Warhammer 40,000: Gladius until the 1st of June, but you'll only have until the 28th of May to grab Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000. If you're looking to add to your games library, it might be worth checking these out.