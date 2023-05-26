Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius

Two Warhammer games are free for a limited time

One classic and one recent game are up for grabs.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of Warhammer Skulls, we've seen a bunch of cool Warhammer video game announcements, but there's also plenty of deals on existing titles set in the grimdark universes, including two games being 100% off.

These games are Warhammer 40,000: Gladius, which you can claim right now on Steam, and Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000 which can be picked up from GOG.com. The former is a 2018 strategy title and the latter is a 1997 game in the same genre.

You'll be able to pick up Warhammer 40,000: Gladius until the 1st of June, but you'll only have until the 28th of May to grab Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000. If you're looking to add to your games library, it might be worth checking these out.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius

Related texts



Loading next content