Two unreleased NES games are currently being auctioned on eBay

These are currently two titles that were never released for Nintendo's first-born NES (or Nintendo Entertainment System) that are being auctioned on eBay.

The first of these is Battlegrounds of Napoleon, a strategy game that was all set to be released, but for various reasons, never saw the light of day when it did. According to the ad, the files that were supposed to be sent to Nintendo for printing are also included, making it very likely that it will be possible to recreate it digitally.

Game number two is developed by Rare, who needs no further introduction, and it doesn't appear to be a full version, however, but a demo that was compatible with the peripheral Power Glove controller. The Power Glove was a big flop and only one game was developed for it and it is speculated that Rare's demo that was compatible with the controller was a prototype that Rare would show off to attract interest in developing a full game with the device.

One person who is very keen to get his hands on both of these titles is Frank Cifaldi of the Video Game History Foundation, who is now trying to raise money to buy both of them. His main concern now is that they will end up in the hands of other collectors then risk decaying beyond salvation.

