Two UFC heavyweight legends will fight for the title this weekend: how to watch it live

Spectators at the Madison Square Garden in New York will witness a fight between two veteran fighters in UFC. Jones (aged 37) is the curent holder of the Heavyweight champion title, winning it from Ciryl Gane in 2023.

Jones will defend his title, as well as an incredible track record: 27 wins, 10 by KO, and only one defeat by disqualification against Matt Hamill. He is considered one of the best fighters in UFC history, but will face another legend, with the longest title defense streak in the heavyweight division (three defences).

Will Stipe Miocic (aged 42) gain the title back? In 2021, he finally lost the Heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou in 2021 via knockout. He hasn't stepped into the ring since then. This weekend's fight was delayed for a whole year after Jones suffered a pectoral muscle injury.

What time is the Jones-Miocic fight and how to watch it live?

The fight is taking place Saturday evening in New York. That would be 2 AM CET (Central European Time) on Sunday November 17, 1 AM in UK time.

The bout between Jones and Miocic is the Main Event, so it wouldn't start until 4 AM CET (3 AM UK time). The co-main event is Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler. Three other fights will take place in the Main Card: Viviane Araûjo vs Karine Silva, Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig and Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop.

It will be streamed in different platforms. In the UK and Ireland, it will be seen in Discovery+ and TNT Sports. In Spain it will be seen in Eurosport channel in Max. In France, it will be seen on RMC Sport. DAZN will broadcast it in Germany and Italy, and Viaplay will broadcast it in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.