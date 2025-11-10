Two trains crash in Slovakia, injuring dozens

HQ

Two trains collided in Slovakia on Sunday evening when one ran into the rear of the other, injuring dozens of passengers, according to authorities. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok confirmed that 11 people were hospitalized and the rest suffered minor injuries.

The crash occurred along the route between the capital, Bratislava, and Pezinok, about 20 km northeast. Police say preliminary reports indicate there was no head-on collision or derailment. Despite the injuries, we just got the news that no fatalities were reported.

Second train accident this month

News website Aktuality.sk cites a passenger describing the crash as a loud "bang." This is the second train accident in Slovakia in the past month; a collision on October 13 in eastern Slovakia injured 91 people. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of this incident.