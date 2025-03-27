Two timeless rhythm classics return: Patapon 1+2 Replay arrives in July

There's no doubt that if Nintendo is saying goodbye to releases on the current Nintendo Switch, they're doing it in style and to a standing ovation. They've just announced that two much-loved classic titles from the old PSP will be getting remastered versions for Nintendo's console. These are the first two Patapon games, which are coming in a single pack called Patapon 1+2 Replay.

Developed by Bandai Namco, these rhythm games encouraged us to drive an army of curious creatures called Patapon, playing a drum with a certain rhythm to drive them and pressing different buttons to give different commands.

It was really clever, and they were much-loved games that have even had their recent homage in Astro Bot, so we're delighted to be playing to the rhythm of Pat-Pat-Pat-Pon again. Check out the trailer below. Patapon 1+2 Replay is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 11, 2025.