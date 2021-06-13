Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Two thirds of the Borderlands movie is already recorded

Director Eli Roth also said "we want this to be a gateway drug for non-Borderlands fans."

Gearbox chose to introduce its E3 event with a behind-the-scenes sneak peek with studio founder Randy Pitchford, but we didn't get to see much from the very secretive filming. However, we got a good look at a Vladof Infinity weapon, a censored Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina and director Eli Roth who revealed that two-thirds of the movie has already been recorded. Always... something?

"We want this to be a gateway drug for non-Borderlands fans," said an excited Roth, with Kevin Hart also telling Borderlands fans that "You have no idea what's under this jacket." And he is right, we don't, although that won't keep us up at night.

Cate Blanchett plays the role of Lilith and will be joined by Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis, Gina Gershon as Moxxi, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knox, Jack Black as Claptrap and Florian Munteanu as Tina Tina's protector Krieg. What did you like the Gearbox show and Eli Roth's video game interpretation?

